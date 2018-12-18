Skip to Main Content
FIRST WORDS: Anna Marie Sewell speaks - and sings - in Mi'kmaq
Audio

In this episode of First Words, Anna Marie Sewell teaches you how to say wela'lin or thank you in Mi'kmaq, you'll also learn the word for ocean how to say coming together.
