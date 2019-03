Audio

FIRST WORDS: Adrian Sutherland speaks Cree

In this episode, Adrian Sutherland of the band Midnight Shine shares the challenge of translating Neil Young lyrics into Cree. He'll also teach you how to say sing me a song in his language.

