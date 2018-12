Video

Unreported: The Essure Story | High Impact: Action on Safer School Buses

The Fifth Estate's GIllian Findlay investigates a permanent birth control device called Essure, which has been pulled off the market by the manufacturer. And in High Impact: Amid the growing campaign for safer school buses, former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne tells The Fifth Estate that her views about seat belts on school buses have changed because of our reporting.