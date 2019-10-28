fifth · Video

My Father's Killer: Murder Mystery on Cortes Island

Christiano Savioli travels from Italy to remote Cortes Island, British Columbia in search of his father’s killer. He wants to know why his father's murder, 9 years ago, has not yet been solved and he is offering a 10-thousand dollar reward. CBC obtains police reports that say investigators have a suspect but there's been no arrest. And what Christiano discovers is that some in the small, close-knit community don't seem to want the murder solved.

