My Father's Killer: Murder Mystery on Cortes Island
Christiano Savioli travels from Italy to remote Cortes Island, British Columbia in search of his father’s killer. He wants to know why his father's murder, 9 years ago, has not yet been solved and he is offering a 10-thousand dollar reward. CBC obtains police reports that say investigators have a suspect but there's been no arrest. And what Christiano discovers is that some in the small, close-knit community don't seem to want the murder solved.
27:47