Murder in the Jungle | Muslim Adoption Ban

Murder in the Jungle - Mark Kelley investigates what really happened when a young man from BC was lynched in Peru this year. Muslim Adoption Ban - Habiba Nosheen digs into why Ottawa suddenly banned adoptions of children from some Muslim countries--stranding kids who still languish in orphanages. 45:10

