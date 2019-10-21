Dear Mr. Bissonnette

Alexandre Bissonnette went into a mosque in Quebec City and gunned down six people in 2017. Is he a terrorist or a mentally-ill young man turned monster? Mark Kelley investigates the path of a killer using the people closest to him and real life Mindhunter profilers, to discover mass shooters are always hidden in plain sight.
