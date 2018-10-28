Audio

Feminista Jones doesn't think you're an ally

Activist, writer and social worker Feminista Jones believes language matters. That's why she doesn't like the term 'ally', at least not in the way it's popularly used today. She tells Piya the mutual benefit inherently implied in the term makes it moot, and that all too often people wear it as a badge to seek kudos. Instead, she suggests replacing it with 'co-conspirator', a term she says demands real action and real risk.

