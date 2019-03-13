Watch Ottawa announce more steps to address abuse in sport

Watch live today at 1:30 p.m. ET as Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan announces more measures to address abuse in sport, including an independent investigation unit and a national toll-free confidential helpline.

Last month, Duncan outlined initiatives in Ottawa to deal with abuse and harassment in sport.

She announced:

$209,000 will be allocated for a Safe Sport Summit Series aimed at helping develop a national code of conduct.

Coaching Association of Canada to host summit and develop the code.

The creation of a Gender Equity Secretariat, a department responsible for the development and implementation of a gender equity strategy.

In March, a series of regional workshops will be held across Canada that will include:

Provincial, territorial and national sport organizations.

Athletes.

Safe sport organizations.

Groups independent of sport organizations such as researchers and child advocates.

​A national Safe Summit in Ottawa will be held in the spring.

Calls for action

Calls for action followed an investigation by CBC News and Sports that revealed at least 222 coaches involved in amateur sports over 20 years have been convicted of sex offences involving over 600 victims under age 18.

The joint investigation involved searching through thousands of court records and media articles, and visiting courthouses across Canada. What emerged, for the first time, was a detailed database of sexual offences committed by amateur athletic coaches.

The charges include offences such as sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child luring, and making or possessing child pornography. Most, but not all, of the victims were athletes training with a coach; in all cases, the accused was charged between 1998 and 2018, but the offences may have occurred earlier.