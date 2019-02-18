Audio

Fatherhood in the Diaspora

Host Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman explores what it means to be a father when you're far from home and all that you hold dear. Alsalman speaks to his father about his traumatic youth in a turbulent Iraq, and also talks to filmmakers Jihan "Jiji" Kikhia and Sol Guy about retracing their own fathers' stories.

Social Sharing

Host Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman explores what it means to be a father when you're far from home and all that you hold dear. Alsalman speaks to his father about his traumatic youth in a turbulent Iraq, and also talks to filmmakers Jihan "Jiji" Kikhia and Sol Guy about retracing their own fathers' stories. 53:59

Popular Now Find more popular stories