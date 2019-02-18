Skip to Main Content
Fatherhood in the Diaspora
Audio

Host Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman explores what it means to be a father when you're far from home and all that you hold dear. Alsalman speaks to his father about his traumatic youth in a turbulent Iraq, and also talks to filmmakers Jihan "Jiji" Kikhia and Sol Guy about retracing their own fathers' stories. 53:59
