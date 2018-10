Live

Father of Jihadi Jack on Parliament Hill LIVE

John Letts, father of Jack Letts, also known as Jihadi Jack, along with Families Against Violent Extremism are in Ottawa to push for plans to secure repatriation for Canadian citizens held in Syria.

