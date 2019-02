Audio

Exploring the intersection where Indigenous tradition meets technology

From finding algorithms in beading patterns to using virtual reality to teach Indigenous history, traditional Indigenous knowledge is rooting itself in technology more and more. This week we explore how one helps spread tradition, and how tradition gives back.

