News · Audio

Episode 7: 'Why would I have an arrest warrant?'

Grainy video emerges of Meng Wanzhou's first fateful hours in Vancouver as the legal battle over her possible extradition narrows down to the Huawei executive's treatment at the hands of authorities. Did the Canadians conspire with the Americans to subvert her rights? And Meng moves uptown, inhabiting a new house, a new look and what appears to be a new public relations strategy.

Social Sharing