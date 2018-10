Audio

Episode 4 The Jets come back to Winnipeg

Tuesday, May 31, 2011 is a day that will live long in Manitoba history; It's the day that the world found out that Winnipeg's NHL Jets were being re-born. How that came about and how it changed this city is an epic tale.

