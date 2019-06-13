News · Audio

Episode 3: Milk and bread

When the city stopped the first day of the strike milk was not delivered to the Children's Hospital. This is how we come to know Ethel Johns, the superintendent of the Children's Hospital at the time. Her need for milk for the sick children contributed to the Strike Committee's creation of placards authorising certain services in the city, they read, "Permitted By Authority of Strike Committee." Ethel considered herself part of the middle class but, having come from modest roots, sympathized with strikers. Her character is tested on the night of a big storm when the Children's Hospital caught fire, and its roof was ripped off.

