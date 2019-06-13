News · Audio

Episode 2: Our friends of the rat-hole persuasion

Bill Pritchard was one of the brains behind the strike. He was in Winnipeg just six days but would end up imprisoned for a year because of his "involvement" in the strike. In this episode we focus on the media and the messages of the day, from the One Big Union to the one big communist uprising feared by the governing elite. On June 10, 1919, the two sides would collide in what some history books call a "riot" and foreshadow the height of the violence to come.

