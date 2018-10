Audio

Episode 2 Going to the show

The Winnipeg Jets of the NHL changed the way we play hockey. And, along the way they also changed Winnipeg, and broke a few hearts as well. In this episode of Jets Stream the team breaks into the NHL, but at a huge cost.

