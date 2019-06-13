News · Audio

Episode 1: Wild woman of the west

She shouted from pulpits, raised her fists on the picket line and sang songs of freedom outside of prison walls the night the strike leaders were arrested. Oh ya, and she also ran the Labour Cafe, feeding thousands of striking women, in her spare time. Meet Helen Armstrong, a constant organizer who, by most accounts, was a strike leader, but underestimated by authorities because she was a woman.

