Episode 1 The Jets transform hockey

When the Winnipeg Jets left the city in 1996 they broke a lot of hearts. When they returned in 2011, they transformed a city. Jets Stream looks at the wild ride of an Avco cup-winning team hitting the big leagues, leaving, and coming back as a contender. This episode the birth of a team and a league; the Jets transform the WHA and hockey. Hello Bobby Hull and the Swedes. 24:25

