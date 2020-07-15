Skip to Main Content
Ep. 3: Patti Smith Made Me Feel Better
Ep. 3: Patti Smith Made Me Feel Better

What's the difference between taking time off to take care of your kids versus taking that time to travel the world? Tally and her producer discuss it. Also, Patti Smith knows about mothering. And: Katherine Goldstein, journalist and the creator and host of The Double Shift Podcast, reflects on how the pandemic is affecting working mothers.
