Ep. 3: As Victoria Beckham

Former Spice Girl and style icon opens up about being bullied as a child in school, being dyslexic and how it influenced her dogged work ethic, and how she fell into the Spice Girls opportunity, despite never being considered a particularly standout performer when she took musical theater classes. Beckham discusses how Spice Girls enabled her to accept herself because they were a group of five misfits who came together and spread that it’s cool to be yourself.

