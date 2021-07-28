Skip to Main Content
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues rock trio's bearded figures, died at his Houston home, the band announced Wednesday. He was 72.

Bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard share on Facebook that Hill died in his Houston home

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill performs on the stage during the 28th Eurockeennes rock music festival on July 3, 2016 in Belfort, France. In a Wednesday Facebook post, the band announced that Hill, one of the Texas blues trio's bearded figures, died at his Houston home. He was 72. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

In their Facebook post, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Hill died in his sleep. They didn't give a cause of death, but a July 21 post on the band's website said Hill was "on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue."

At that time, the band said its longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, would fill in on bass, slide guitar and harmonica.

Born Joe Michael Hill in Dallas, he, Gibbons and Beard formed ZZ Top in Houston in 1969. The band released its first album, titled ZZ Top's First Album, in 1970. Three years later it scored its breakthrough hit, La Grange, which is an ode to the Chicken Ranch, a notorious brothel outside of a Texas town by that name.

The band went on to chart the hits Tush in 1975, Sharp Dressed ManLegs and Gimme All Your Lovin' in 1983, and Rough Boy and Sleeping Bag in 1985.

The band's 1976 "Worldwide Texas Tour," with its iconic Texas-shaped stage festooned with cactuses, snakes and longhorn cattle, was one of the decade's most successful rock tours.

Dusty Hill, left, performs beside bandmate Billy Gibbons during the half-time show of Super Bowl XXXI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Jan. 26, 1997. (Al Bello/Allsport/Getty Images)

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Said Rolling Stones lead guitarist Keith Richards in introducing the band to the Hall: "These cats are steeped in the blues, so am I. These cats know their blues and they know how to dress it up. When I first saw them, I thought, `I hope these guys are not on the run, because that disguise is not going to work."'

That look — with all three members wearing dark sunglasses and the two frontmen sporting long, wispy beards — became so iconic as to be the subject of a New Yorker cartoon and a joke on The Simpsons.

