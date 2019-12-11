Nude painting of Mexican Revolutionary leader prompts presidential response

Mexico's culture minister will mediate a dispute over an effeminate painting of Mexican Revolution leader Emiliano Zapata, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday.

The painting on exhibition at the Fine Arts Palace depicts Zapata nude astride a horse and wearing high heels.

The president said that the painting did not make him uncomfortable, but he conceded that he had not seen it.

Zapata's descendants have said they feel it denigrates his memory. While Lopez Obrador conceded they should be heard, he argued artists cannot be censored.

Museum-goers study the painting of Emiliano Zapata, which depicts him astride a horse, nude except for high heels and a pink, broad-brimmed hat. (Eduardo Verdugo/The Associated Press)

A protest in defence of the painting was scheduled for later Wednesday.

On Tuesday, about 100 farmers stormed the building in protest of the painting and later scuffled with a small counter-protest in defence of sexual diversity.

The work by Fabian Chairez is part of an exhibit about Zapata on the hundredth anniversary of his death. The Palace of Fine Arts Museum is one of Mexico City's premiere arts venues.

The artist told local media the painting is not labelled as a portrait of Zapata, who is normally represented in a more conventional pose, with a rifle or pistol and an ammunition belt.