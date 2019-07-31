Skip to Main Content
YouTube star 'King of Random' dies in paragliding accident
Entertainment

YouTube star 'King of Random' dies in paragliding accident

Jonathan Grant Thompson, the creator of the YouTube channel King of Random, whose experiments and hands-on science tips drew 11 million subscribers, has died in a Utah paragliding crash.

Jonathan Grant Thompson's videos have been watched more than a billion times

The Associated Press ·
Jonathan Grant Thompson, the creator of the YouTube channel King of Random, whose experiments and hands-on science tips drew 11 million subscribers, has died in a Utah paragliding crash. (The King of Random/Instagram)

The creator of the YouTube channel King of Random, whose experiments and hands-on science tips drew 11 million subscribers, has died in a Utah paragliding crash.

Jonathan Grant Thompson, 38, was found dead on Monday, Washington County, Oregon, Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse said. The cause is under investigation.

Thompson's videos have been watched more than a billion times.

Members of the YouTube community are expressing their condolences, calling him a creative force on the platform whose unconventional approach sparked a wide interest in science.

They range from filling a balloon with liquid nitrogen to making a laser-assisted blowgun. Some were practical, like how to get better cell phone reception, while others were whimsical, like building a raft from rice cakes.

His most popular video was about how to make gummy candies in the shape of Legos.

Thompson made headlines last year after complaints about explosions in his suburban Salt Lake City backyard brought criminal charges. He agreed to make safety-themed videos as part of a plea deal.

Thompson had been making videos since 2010.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.