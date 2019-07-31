YouTube star 'King of Random' dies in paragliding accident

The creator of the YouTube channel King of Random, whose experiments and hands-on science tips drew 11 million subscribers, has died in a Utah paragliding crash.

Jonathan Grant Thompson, 38, was found dead on Monday, Washington County, Oregon, Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse said. The cause is under investigation.

Thompson's videos have been watched more than a billion times.

Members of the YouTube community are expressing their condolences, calling him a creative force on the platform whose unconventional approach sparked a wide interest in science.

We're deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Grant Thompson, a gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator. We send our deepest condolences to his loving family, The King of Random team and fans. <a href="https://t.co/pUY4q1EWcU">https://t.co/pUY4q1EWcU</a> <a href="https://t.co/oL3VVSXacf">pic.twitter.com/oL3VVSXacf</a> —@YouTube

So sad to learn about the tragic passing of YouTube's King of Random, Grant Thompson. <br><br>He was passionate and fearless with videos that inspired millions of future scientists.<br><br>You're gone FAR too soon, but the HUGE positive impact you made will be felt for a long time. <a href="https://t.co/Pz4lPdOCU4">pic.twitter.com/Pz4lPdOCU4</a> —@MatPatGT

A true inspiration on so many levels, Grant Thompson “The King of Random” will truly be missed. Incredibly sad. <a href="https://t.co/yA0kfhAuKB">pic.twitter.com/yA0kfhAuKB</a> —@nickuhas

They range from filling a balloon with liquid nitrogen to making a laser-assisted blowgun. Some were practical, like how to get better cell phone reception, while others were whimsical, like building a raft from rice cakes.

His most popular video was about how to make gummy candies in the shape of Legos.

Thompson made headlines last year after complaints about explosions in his suburban Salt Lake City backyard brought criminal charges. He agreed to make safety-themed videos as part of a plea deal.

Thompson had been making videos since 2010.