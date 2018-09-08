At Boots and Hearts — Canada's biggest country fest held near Barrie, Ont., over three days in August — the throngs of barely 20-somethings in the audience are emblematic of the musical genre's current cachet.

The same enthusiasm will likely be on display Sunday night in Hamilton, Ont. at the Canadian Country Music Awards. Not only will the ceremony have all the trappings of a high-stakes award show — fan zones, an arena full of raucous fans and armfuls of awards — it will also bust through barriers as presenters such as pop superstar Alessia Cara join industry stalwarts such as Brett Kissel and Shania Twain.

A study from the Nashville-based Country Music Association, an industry group promoting the genre, said the number of country music listeners in the U.S. ages 18 to 24 grew by 54 per cent between 2007 and 2015.

There's other evidence that points to country's ascent.

Pop singer Bebe Rexha's collaboration with country band Florida Georgia Line's Meant to be was arguably the song of summer 2018, with the mellow, rhythmic country tune blasting from cars and patios. In late August, Canadian country star Brett Kissell performed the tune with Rexha at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, becoming the first country artist to headline the youth-oriented awards show.

The video for Meant To Be, a collaboration between Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, was one of this summer's popular country tunes:

Dallas Smith, who started out in rock band Default but switched to country about a decade ago, has witnessed country's cool factor rise firsthand.

"The old rock festivals — the girls all wanted to go and the guys knew that's where all the girls were. That's what country festivals are now."

Young artists for young fans

Country fans have become younger because the artists are now younger, said Nashville-based journalist Joseph Hudak, senior editor of country for Rolling Stone magazine.

"I think there's no more exciting time to be covering country music than right now," said Hudak.

Hudak said this fresh crop of country stars tackle themes in their songs that young fans can relate to — like Luke Bryan's Light it up, where a lovelorn singer keeps checking his cell phone for texts from his sweetheart. They also offer a sound that's comfortingly familiar to young listeners.

"It's drum machines, it's loops, and of course we have the hip-hop influence, which has really catapulted the genre into some younger listeners' ears," said Hudak.

He points to Jason Aldean's 2011 single Dirt Road Anthem as a game changer. Aldean raps in that song.

"He knew that fans where he grew up in Georgia were listening to Hank Williams Jr. just as much as they were listening to Jay-Z," Hudak said.

Streaming success

Young music fans' openness to different genres has also helped some country artists become popular on streaming platforms—once an unthinkable feat for country, whose older fans still buy more CDs than fans of any other type of music.

Canadian music manager Ron Kitchener, who helped launch the international career of then-unknown Taylor Swift, views streaming as an increasingly important avenue to "break" young musicians. One of his new latest artists, Madeline Merlo, saw her single Neon Love get 100,000 streams on Spotify in its first week of release.

Madeline Merlo gave one of a dozen performances at the Budweiser Gardens in London. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

Merlo's song was streamed by so many people, not necessarily all country fans, because she landed on playlists "that are not necessarily country," notes Kitchener.

"That's the growing opportunity in streaming … it's not just about one genre of music. It's about ideas, emotions, moments, things you're doing in your life that you want to find a soundtrack for."

Young but not rebellious

There are still growing pains for a genre that's traditionally averse to change. For starters, it remains the least diverse genre of popular music, with stars like Darius Rucker and up-and-comers like Jimmie Allen fighting to break stereotypes that country is music by white people for white people.

Singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen on why a growing diversity in country music today harkens back to the genre's origins:

And while it might be getting more popular with youth, country still isn't hip-hop; its stars are unlikely to rock the boat politically.

Many choose to stay mum on controversial issues, such as gun control in the United States — even after last year's shooting at a country concert in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead.

"That criticism of country being too apolitical is justified," said Rolling Stone's Hudak.

"I think that these artists have a pipeline to some listeners that they could really help move the needle on certain things."

Hudak said he's happy to see some newer country artists bucking this trend, such as Eric Church, who devoted his Rolling Stone cover interview to talking about the need for more gun control.

But chances are, country fans do not want their favourite genre to go all serious on them, at least when it comes to the content of songs. At Boots and Hearts, one fan after another cited country's happy-go-lucky vibe as the reason they're drawn to it.

"Right now, there's a lot of negative things in the world," said 21-year-old Caitlin Bevan of Whitby, On., who was flanked by a close friend as well as two new pals from Ottawa she met at the festival.

"It's nice to have something positive to bond around."