Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida
Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatally shot in Florida.
20-year-old rising star killed in shooting at motorcycle dealership
The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven't named any suspects.
XXXTentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album last month with ?, but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.
His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.