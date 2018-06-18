Skip to Main Content
Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida
20-year-old rising star killed in shooting at motorcycle dealership

Rapper XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, poses for a mugshot on Dec. 15, 2017 in Miami. He was shot and killed on Monday outside a motorcycle dealership in nearby Deerfield Beach. (Miami Dade County Corrections/Getty Images)

The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven't named any suspects.

XXXTentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album last month with ?, but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

