Woody Allen sues Amazon Studios for quitting movie deal

Woody Allen sued Amazon Studios on Thursday, saying he deserves at least $68 million US in damages for its refusal to distribute his completed movie A Rainy Day in New York and its decision to abandon a four-picture production and distribution arrangement.

Allen, 83, accused the Amazon.com Inc unit of backing out in June without cause, after allegations had resurfaced that he had in 1992 molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

"Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon [and the public] before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen," the complaint said. "It does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract."

The breach-of-contract lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Allen has long denied the allegation by Dylan Farrow and her mother Mia Farrow, who was Allen's longtime partner and starred in several of his movies. He has not been charged.

The allegation gained renewed attention in the #MeToo movement, which began in late 2017, and some actors who have appeared in Allen's films have expressed regret working with him.