Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere in theatres and on streaming services in Canada

Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to Canadian homes on Christmas Day, after all.

Warner Bros. Pictures says it's moving forward with a "hybrid release strategy" across Canada that will see the anticipated DC superhero flick debut as a video-on-demand rental the same day it launches in movie theatres.

The decision comes after Warner caused a stir last month when it announced the Gal Gadot film would only be available in Canadian movie theatres, despite many of them being closed due to COVID-19 measures.

In the United States, the film studio had shifted Wonder Woman 1984 to a planned Dec. 25 premiere on its HBO Max streaming service, which isn't available in Canada.

But Warner says it's modified the Canadian launch due to "varying market restrictions," and the new route will ensure that the movie is widely available, whether theatres are open or not.

Wonder Woman 1984 will carry a $29.99 rental price for a 48-hour period, though the company hasn't specified which digital platforms will carry the film.