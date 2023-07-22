Canada's Jimbo wins RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8

Canadian drag clown Jimbo has been crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.

The final showdown between Jimbo and Kandy Muse saw both competitors tasked with writing and performing a dance number set to an original song.

Jimbo will receive the crown, a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and $200,000.

Born in London, Ont., Jimbo — the stage name for James Insell — first appeared in season 1 of Canada's Drag Race in 2020, ending in fourth place.

Last year the drag queen competed internationally in RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World again emerging as a fan favourite and winning challenges but finished seventh.

This year Jimbo was the only Canadian among the All Stars 12 contestants.

The "3rd times a charm," Jimbo, who now lives in Victoria, said in an Instagram post celebrating the win. "This is for all the weirdos and free spirits!"