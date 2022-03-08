Skip to Main Content
Pop-punk singer Willow to headline Heritage Classic pre-game show

The NHL announced pop-punk singer Willow is performing on pre-game show livestreamed on TikTok before Sunday's NHL Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons field.

Performance will be livestreamed on TikTok starting at 2:45 p.m. ET

The Canadian Press ·
Willow attends a press conference on Jan. 15, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The singer will perform this Sunday in a livestream on TikTok before the Sunday’s NHL Heritage Classic at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons field. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Pop-punk singer Willow will perform at a pre-game show before Sunday's NHL Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons field.

Willow broke onto the scene in 2010 with her R&B song Whip My Hair, which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached No. 2 in the UK.

She has released three albums, shifting to indie rock and punk for her 2021 release Lately I Feel Everything. The album reached Top 5 on Billboard's alternative albums chart.

Willow, the daughter of actors and musicians Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is well-known on social media service TikTok, which will livestream the pre-game concert before the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.

The performance will broadcast from the NHL's official account, starting at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The NHL announced Monday that Canadian Grammy Award-winner Alessia Cara will perform during the first intermission of the Heritage Classic.

