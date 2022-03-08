Pop-punk singer Willow to headline Heritage Classic pre-game show
Performance will be livestreamed on TikTok starting at 2:45 p.m. ET
Pop-punk singer Willow will perform at a pre-game show before Sunday's NHL Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons field.
Willow broke onto the scene in 2010 with her R&B song Whip My Hair, which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached No. 2 in the UK.
She has released three albums, shifting to indie rock and punk for her 2021 release Lately I Feel Everything. The album reached Top 5 on Billboard's alternative albums chart.
Willow, the daughter of actors and musicians Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is well-known on social media service TikTok, which will livestream the pre-game concert before the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.
The performance will broadcast from the NHL's official account, starting at 2:45 p.m. ET.
The NHL announced Monday that Canadian Grammy Award-winner Alessia Cara will perform during the first intermission of the Heritage Classic.
