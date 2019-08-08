Willie Nelson cancels tour due to 'breathing problem'
But 86-year-old singer says, 'I'll be back'
Willie Nelson has cancelled his tour because of a "breathing problem."
The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing "I need to have my doctor check out." Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Mich.
He wrote "I'll be back."
Nelson was due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Okla.
Nelson cancelled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.
To my fans,<br>I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.<br>I’ll be back<br>Love,<br>Willie—@WillieNelson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.