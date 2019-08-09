Willie Nelson will resume tour next month

Willie Nelson, who cancelled upcoming concerts over a health issue earlier this week, now says he'll resume his tour next month.

The 86-year-old country singer announced Wednesday that he needed to cancel his tour because of a "breathing problem." But a day later he said on Twitter that he's feeling better and his tour will resume on Sept. 6 in Gilford, N.H.

Update: Willie is resting and feeling better. The tour will resume on September 6 in Gilford, NH. Thanks to all the fans for the continued <a href="https://t.co/o5mhKA6CnE">https://t.co/o5mhKA6CnE</a> —@WillieNelson

In addition to resuming his tour, Nelson will also perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21.

This was not the first time Nelson has cancelled shows. He cancelled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.