Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at 71

William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of Broadcast News, Body Heat and The Big Chill, has died. He was 71.

Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. He said Hurt died peacefully, among family. Deadline first reported Hurt's death.

In a long-running career, Hurt was three times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985's Kiss of the Spider Woman. After his screen debut in 1980's Paddy Chayefsky-scripted Altered States as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as one of the foremost leading men in the 1980s.

More to come