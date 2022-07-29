Actor Will Smith issued a fresh apology for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars in March in a new YouTube video on Friday.

In the video titled, "It's been a minute…" Smith addresses a number of questions and says he's reached out to Rock but, "the message that came back is that he isn't ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out."



During the Academy Awards broadcast in March, Smith stormed the stage, slapped Rock in the face and swore at him after the comedian, who was introducing the nominees for Best Documentary Feature, joked about Smith's wife's bald head, suggesting actor Jada Pinkett Smith looked like G.I. Jane.

The incident shocked the Dolby Theatre audience in Los Angeles and viewers at home. Later on in the evening Smith won the award for best actor for his performance in the film King Richard.

'My behaviour was unacceptable,' actor says

In the new video, Smith reads out a question asking why he did not apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech. He then says he was "fogged out by that point" and that everything was "fuzzy."

"My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

WATCH | Will Smith offers new apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars:

Smith also apologized to Rock's family, specifically singling out Rock's mother, and brother, Tony Rock.

He also apologized to musician and director QuestLove, who won the award for Best Documentary Feature immediately following the incident.

"I can still see QuestLove's eyes," Smith said. " 'I'm sorry' really isn't sufficient."

In the fallout of the slap, Smith resigned his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending the Oscars or any Academy event for 10 years.

Smith's upcoming film delayed

The actor closed the video by saying he is "deeply committed to putting light and love and joy into the world."

"If you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again," he says, addressing viewers.

Smith is set to star in the upcoming civil war drama Emancipation, and was reportedly paid $35 million US. The film has already been shot but has yet to receive a formal release date.