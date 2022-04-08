Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap
Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week amid backlash
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
The move comes after a meeting of the academy's board of governors to discuss a response to Smith's actions.
The academy in a statement called Smith's actions "unacceptable and harmful."
Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.
"I accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a statement.
WATCH | Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage during Oscars:
The academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award.
"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry," the academy said. "This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?