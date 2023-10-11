Content
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, she says

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and her husband, Will Smith, both actors, have lived "completely separate lives" since 2016.

A divorce without papers, Pinkett Smith says in new interview

A couple dressed in formalwear attend a red carpet event.
Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple has been separated since 2016, Pinkett Smith said in a new interview. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and her husband, Will Smith, have lived "completely separate lives" since 2016.

In an interview clip released by the Today show on NBC, Pinkett Smith says although it's not a legal divorce, it is essentially a divorce without papers. The couple, both actors, married in 1997.

They share two children, Willow and Jaden, as well as a son, Trey, from Smith's first marriage.

The news of their separation comes as a surprise to many, especially considering Pinkett Smith's candour in her Red Table Talk series.

In one episode, she and her husband discussed her 2020 extramarital affair and Smith's infamous slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

In a new interview with People magazine, Pinkett Smith says she initially thought the slap was part of a skit.

The full Today interview will air on an hour-long NBC News special on Friday.

