The vice chairman of New York's Whitney Museum of American Art has resigned amid protests over his ownership of a company that makes tear gas and other law enforcement supplies.

Warren Kanders' resignation Thursday came days after eight artists asked to withdraw their work from the Whitney's biennial exhibition over Kanders' role on the museum's board of trustees.

Kanders' company, the Safariland Group, sells body armour for police officers as well as tear gas. Critics of Safariland say the tear gas has been used against migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kanders decried the current "politicized and oftentimes toxic environment" in his resignation statement.

His wife, Allison Kanders, had served as co-chair of the Whitney's painting and sculpture committee and also resigned on Thursday.

In addition to the artists, staff have also protested Kanders' role at the New York museum. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

In a statement, the Whitney's director, Adam D. Weinberg, thanked the couple for their "unwavering commitment" to the museum.

Earlier this month, a group of artists protested Kanders' role on the board by calling on the museum to withdrew their work from the Whitney Biennial, its showcase of American art.

Removing the artwork was poised to leave large, empty spaces in the exhibit, which runs through Sept. 22. One of the works, Nicole Eisenman's Procession, takes up most of the museum's sixth-floor terrace.

Artist Nicole Eisenman's massive work Procession is seen on a rooftop terrace at the Whitney Museum of American Art in June. Eisenman was among the artists who requested to have their work pulled from the Whitney Biennale. (David Lutzker/Associated Press)

Artists and the Whitney's own staff members have been speaking out against Kanders' presence on the board since November, when more than 100 staff signed a letter calling for his resignation.

The artists said Thursday they will remain in the showcase now that Kanders has resigned.