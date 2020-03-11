Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein is headed to prison for 23 years, following his conviction last month for rape and sexual assault.

A New York judge sentenced the Oscar-winning producer of films like Shakespeare in Love, The King's Speech and Pulp Fiction in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday.

Last month, a jury convicted Weinstein of third-degree rape against former actress Jessica Mann and a first-degree criminal sex act against former production assistant Miriam Haley, who changed her surname from Haleyi after first going public about Weinstein.

The rape charge carried a maximum sentence of four years in prison, while the charge of first-degree criminal sex act held a sentencing range of between five and 25 years.

It marks a stunning conclusion to the dramatic fall for the former powerhouse movie mogul. It is also seen as a significant milestone for the #MeToo movement, the global reckoning over sexual harassment and abuse that was burned into public consciousness starting in fall 2017 after bombshell exposés alleging widespread sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

He will be required to register as a sex offender under New York law.

Weinstein, for years a prominent fixture at Hollywood award shows for producing or distributing a host of acclaimed films, also now faces four criminal charges in another of his former stomping grounds, Los Angeles.

The charges — including rape and sexual battery — relate to two separate incidents alleged to have taken place in February 2013, the same week as that year's Oscars.