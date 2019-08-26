Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to 2 new sex assault charges

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault to his upcoming New York trial.

Weinstein entered the plea on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.

New York state prosecutors have accused Weinstein of having sexually assaulted two women, in 2006 and 2013. The prosecutors revealed in court papers earlier this month that they would seek to bring a new indictment that would allow jurors to hear testimony from a third woman who has said Weinstein raped her in 1993.

The woman making the new accusations is actor Annabella Sciorra, best known for her role in the HBO series The Sopranos, according to a person familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak publicly. Sciorra's manager did not respond to a request for comment.

Weinstein, 67, faces a Sept. 9 trial date in New York state court in Manhattan.

Annabella Sciorra arrives at the Tony Awards in New York in 2011. Sciorra is alleging she was raped by Harvey Weinstein after he barged into her apartment in the 1990s. (Charles Sykes/The Associated Press)

Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein has already pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in the earlier indictment, including rape and predatory sexual assault. He could face a life sentence if convicted.

The two women in the earlier indictment are among about 70 who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

Lawyers for Weinstein have asked that the trial be moved, perhaps to Suffolk county on Long Island or to Albany county upstate, because intense media scrutiny in New York City would make it impossible for him to get a fair trial there, according to a court filing.