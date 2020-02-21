Harvey Weinstein jury seemingly deadlocked on most serious charges

Jurors deliberating in Harvey Weinstein's trial in New York City appear to be deadlocked on the two most serious charges against the former movie mogul.

During Friday's lunch break, the jury asked Judge James Burke if they could be hung on the two charges of predatory sexual assault, but unanimous on remaining three charges. Weinstein is also accused of criminal sexual act in the first degree, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

While the defence team indicated it would accept a partial verdict, prosecutors said they would not.

Burke instructed the jury — comprising seven men and five women — to continue deliberations for a unanimous verdict on all charges.

Friday marked the fourth day of deliberations. The day ended early, at 3 p.m. ET, per a note from Burke the previous day.

"Don't do anything that would put your health in jeopardy," Burke told jurors as he discharged them for the weekend, adding that all 12 are required for a verdict.

Deliberations are slated to continue Monday morning.

Weinstein, 67, is on trial for the alleged rape of former actress Jessica Mann, now 34, in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. He is also accused of forcibly performing oral sex in 2006 on former production assistant Miriam Haley, now 42, after getting her a job on the reality fashion series Project Runway.

Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying the sexual encounters were consensual.

Questions about Sciorra

Thus far, questions from the jury during the deliberation period have focused on Annabella Sciorra. The former The Sopranos actress was the first accuser to testify in the trial, alleging that Weinstein raped her in the mid-1990s.

Actress Annabella Sciorra is seen arriving at a Manhattan courthouse for Weinstein's rape trial on Jan. 23. (Richard Drew/The Associated Press)

Though the date of the alleged rape puts it beyond the statute of limitations, prosecutors are using her allegation to support the two charges of predatory sexual assault — which denotes a defendant is accused of committing a rape or other sex crime against more than one person.

To convict on the first predatory sexual assault charge, the jury must find that Weinstein raped Sciorra and assaulted Haley. To convict on the second, the jury must find that Weinstein raped Sciorra and raped Mann.

Predatory sexual assault carries a minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.

Jurors began Friday's session by listening to a rereading of Sciorra's testimony, cross-examination and follow-up questioning.

Previously, they had asked to see emails Weinstein had sent regarding Sciorra, as well as to have the testimony of fellow actress Rosie Perez — who said she had advised Sciorra to go to police about Weinstein — read back to them.