Jury deliberations to begin in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

A jury is expected to begin deliberations in New York on Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial, after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him of sexual assault.

The panel of five women and seven men will begin to weigh the evidence that Weinstein raped Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman, TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006.

Other accusers, including actress Annabella Sciorra, testified as part of the prosecution's effort to show he used the same tactics to victimize many women over the years.

Weinstein, 67, maintains any sexual conduct was consensual.

Mimi Haleyi is seen arriving at court to testify on Jan. 27. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press)

Haleyi, a former Project Runway production assistant, testified that Weinstein pushed her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her, undeterred by her kicks and pleas of, "No, please don't do this, I don't want it."

Mann, who says Weinstein raped her in 2013, sobbed in court as she described how she sent Weinstein flattering emails and kept seeing him after the alleged rape because, "I wanted him to believe I wasn't a threat."

Jessica Mann broke down on the stand during her second day of testimony. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in her closing argument Friday that Weinstein treated the women who accused him like "complete disposables" and made them feel ashamed even though he was the one who was at fault.

"What he wants to do is he wants to get them in a situation where they feel stupid. If you feel stupid and belittled, belittled, stupid people do not complain," the prosecutor told jurors.

But defence lawyer Donna Rotunno said in her closing argument last week that the prosecutors had "created a universe that strips adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility."

Rotunno suggested that, according to prosecutors, Weinstein's accusers "are not even responsible for sitting at their computers sending emails to someone across the country."