Defence rests without Harvey Weinstein testifying at rape trial

The defence rested its case Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, relying on just a few witnesses to supplement aggressive cross-examination as they aimed to undercut his accusers, all while keeping the disgraced Hollywood producer off the witness stand.

As expected, Weinstein chose not to tell his own story at the risk of having prosecutors grill him on cross-examination about disturbing allegations that six of his accusers detailed for a Manhattan jury of seven men and five women.

The decision came a day after the defence got a boost from two witnesses who cast doubt on the accounts of two women who say they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex in 2006 on a different woman — film and TV production assistant Mimi Haley.

Prosecutors called other accusers as witnesses as part of an effort to show he has used the same tactics to victimize many women over the years.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

The Associated Press has a policy of not publishing the names of people who allege sexual assault without their consent. It is withholding the name of the woman accusing Weinstein of raping her in 2013 because it isn't clear if she wishes to be identified publicly.

The trial has moved much more quickly than anyone involved expected. Jurors were initially told to expect six weeks of testimony. Now, the trial moves to closing arguments, with deliberations to follow.

Weinstein has been increasingly upbeat coming and going from court as the trial has worn on, though in front of jurors the once-powerful movie mogul has mostly been sitting quietly at the defence table, munching on mints, jotting notes and occasionally dozing off.

On Monday, after strong testimony from a defence witness who repudiated the account of one of Weinstein's accusers, his lawyer Arthur Aidala declared: "It was a great day for the defence today."

Defence witness counters accuser

Claudia Salinas, a Mexican model and actress, took the stand to defend herself against accuser Lauren Marie Young's claim that she stood by and did nothing while Weinstein sexually assaulted Young at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.

"Never happened," Salinas told jurors.

Claudia Salinas also testified for the defence on Monday. The Mexican model and actress denies the claim from a Weinstein accuser that she stood by and did nothing while he groped the woman in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013. (Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)

Young, a model, testified last week that Salinas closed the door behind her and Weinstein as they went into the bathroom, where she alleges he stripped off his clothes, grabbed her breast and masturbated.

Once it was over, Young said she found Salinas standing outside the bathroom and shot her an evil look before leaving as quickly as she could.

"If I had done that, I would remember that," Salinas testified. "I would never close the door on anybody."

Salinas took the witness stand as the defence called witnesses for a third day after more than two weeks of prosecution testimony.