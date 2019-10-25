Harvey Weinstein is jeered at NYC actors' showcase

Harvey Weinstein was criticized from the stage and jeered by attendees of a New York City actors' showcase — a rare public appearance ahead of his January rape trial.

A comedian appearing at Actor's Hour on Wednesday referred to the disgraced film mogul during her set as "the elephant in the room" and likened him to horror villain Freddy Krueger.

One attendee tried confronting Weinstein, while another shouted he was a "monster." Both were escorted from the Downtime bar, where the event took place.

The showcase is a monthly event aimed at supporting emerging performers.

Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, says he and his entourage had nothing to do with the removal of the two audience members.

Engelmayer says the producer is "being treated as if he has been convicted."

Weinstein is free on $1 million US bail while he awaits trial.

He denies the rape allegations and has pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal charges, including rape and predatory sexual assault.