Will Smith, Schitt's Creek, Fortnite among 2019 Webby Award winners

Actor Will Smith, Fortnite, CBC comedy series Schitt's Creek and Disney are among the 2019 Webby Award winners for internet excellence.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the winners Tuesday.

Smith's The Jump, in which the Hollywood star celebrated his 50th birthday by bungee jumping from a helicopter near the Grand Canyon, won a Webby for events and live stream video.

The stunt, which raised funds for charity, was a challenge from Yes Theory, a YouTube channel that makes videos of people doing activities outside of their comfort zone.

Disney was chosen the WebbyMedia Company of the Year for earning the most honours across all Webby categories with 32 wins overall. National Geographic was also a winner in multiple categories.

Hugely popular multiplayer video game Fortnite was a winner in the game category. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

Fortnite is recognized in the game category, and NASA won for best overall social presence.

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, took the Webby and Webby People's Voice best music video category honours for his controversial This is America.

Canadians honoured

Canadian winners included CBC comedy series Schitt's Creek, which earned both a Webby and a Webby People's Voice award for its social media efforts. CBC was also a Webby People's Choice winner in the family & kids podcasts and digital audio category for Tai Asks Why.

Montreal virtual reality shop Felix & Paul Studios for its immersive, 360-degree video series Space Explorers.

We’ve won a Webby! And we won the People’s Voice Webby, too!<br><br>Massive thanks to you, the fans, because none of this would have happened without you.<br><br>And thank you to <a href="https://twitter.com/TheWebbyAwards?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thewebbyawards</a> for honouring us as Best Social Media (Film + TV)! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SchittsCreek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SchittsCreek</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Webbys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Webbys</a> <a href="https://t.co/kG2wMCDszD">pic.twitter.com/kG2wMCDszD</a> —@SchittsCreek

The National Film Board of Canada, a perennial Webby recipient, was honoured with a pair of wins in the sports video category for its film series Truth North: Inside the Rise of Toronto Basketball. The NFB also won a People's Voice Webby for its technology film OK Google. Canadian culinary blog Oh She Glows was recognized in the apps, mobile and voice - food and drink category.

Actress and producer Issa Rae has been named Webby video person of the year. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

Actress Issa Rae is the Webby video person of the year for using the internet to showcase breakthrough content from diverse creators. Comedian Hasan Minhaj was also recognized with a special achievement award for his Netflix comedy series Patriot Act.

Activist Greta Thunberg scored a Webby for social movement of the year for igniting the #FridaysForFuture global movement for climate justice.

Young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, seen attending a Friday For Future rally in Berlin in March, won a Webby for social movement of the year. (Michael Kappeler/Associated Press)

The 23rd annual Webby Awards will be presented in New York City on May 13.