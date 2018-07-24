Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Oprah, Will Smith up for Webby Awards
Apple, Spotify, Instagram and famous faces like Will Smith and Oprah Winfrey are among those nominated for the annual Webby Awards.
Actor-comedian Jenny Slate to host May 13 awards show in New York
Apple, Spotify, Instagram and some of the year's most talked-about personalities are among those nominated for the 23rd annual Webby Awards for lighting up the internet through excellence and innovation.
The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday.
They include such celebrities as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover).
Nominees addressed social issues such as gun control, women's rights, addiction and bullying.
This year's awards will include new categories for excellence on social platforms and for celebrating innovations using voice-enabled speaking platforms such as Amazon Echo and Google Home.
Winners will be announced on April 23 and the awards will be presented on May 13 in New York, at a ceremony hosted by comedian, actor and writer Jenny Slate.
