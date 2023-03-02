Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment

Wayne Shorter, pioneering jazz saxophonist, dead at 89

Wayne Shorter, an influential jazz innovator whose lyrical, complex jazz compositions and pioneering saxophone playing sounded through more than half a century of American music, has died. He was 89.

Shorter died Thursday morning in Los Angeles, a representative said

The Associated Press ·
An elderly man poses for a photograph.
Wayne Shorter attends the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center in Washington on Dec. 2, 2018. Shorter, whose lyrical jazz compositions and pioneering saxophone playing sounded through more than half a century of American music, died in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 89. (Greg Allen/Invision/The Associated Press)

Wayne Shorter, an influential jazz innovator whose lyrical, complex jazz compositions and pioneering saxophone playing sounded through more than half a century of American music, has died. He was 89.

Shorter died Thursday morning in Los Angeles surrounded by family, a representative for the musician told CBC News. No cause of death was given.

Shorter, a tenor saxophonist, made his debut in 1959 and would go on to be a foundational member of two of the most seminal jazz groups: Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers and the Miles Davis Quintet.

WATCH | A special performance of Shorter's Blue Note

Over the next eight decades, Shorter's wide-spanning collaborations would include co-founding the '70s fusion band Weather Report, some 10 album appearances with Joni Mitchell and further explorations with Carlos Santana and Steely Dan.

Many of Shorter's textured and elliptical compositions — including Speak No Evil, Black Nile, Footprints and Nefertiti — became modern jazz standards and expanded the harmonic horizons of jazz across some of its most fast-evolving eras.

Herbie Hancock once said of Shorter in Miles Davis's Second Great Quintet: "The master writer to me, in that group, was Wayne Shorter. He still is a master. Wayne was one of the few people who brought music to Miles that didn't get changed."

As a band leader, Shorter released more than 25 albums. He won 11 Grammy awards and in 2015 was given a lifetime achievement Grammy.

A musician plays a saxophone as stage lights beam down on him.
Wayne Shorter performing at the 5 Continents Jazz Festival, in Marseille, southern France on July 23, 2013. Shorter was a foundational member of two of the most seminal jazz groups: Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers and the Miles Davis Quintet. (Claude Paris/The Associated Press)

With files from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now