Canadian arts impresario Walter Homburger dead at 95
Fostered the careers of acclaimed artists including Glenn Gould
Canada's arts community is mourning the death of impresario Walter Homburger.
An obituary on the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre's website says Homburger died Thursday at Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre in Toronto.
He was 95.
As managing director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for 25 years, Homburger fostered the careers of acclaimed artists including Glenn Gould.
He also presented esteemed international artists, including Louis Armstrong, and took the company on tours to such far-flung locales as China in 1978.
In a tribute to Homburger on its website, the TSO describes him as "one of the most revered artistic administrators in Canadian musical history."
We are deeply saddened to share that Walter Homburger, former TSO Managing Director of 25 years, recently passed away at the age of 95. We offer our deepest condolences to Walter’s family and all those whose lives he touched. <a href="https://t.co/pofGLvxOQq">https://t.co/pofGLvxOQq</a> <a href="https://t.co/STDA7sOwLs">pic.twitter.com/STDA7sOwLs</a>—@TorontoSymphony
Former politician Bob Rae also tweeted his condolences at Homburger's passing, citing the pair's past work experience together.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WalterHomburger?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WalterHomburger</a> has died at the age of 95. He ran the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TSO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TSO</a> for 25 years, and I had the great pleasure of working closely with him on the renewal. Wise, amusing, creative and dedicated. Learned much from him. Best to his family. He enriched us all.—@BobRae48
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.