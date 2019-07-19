Canada's Walk of Fame to induct Mr. Dressup, Cindy Klassen, Frank Gehry

The late children's entertainer Ernie Coombs, perhaps better known as Mr. Dressup, architect Frank Gehry and Olympic speedskater Cindy Klassen are among the new inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame.

The class of 2019 was announced Thursday evening during an event that featured Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings performing together for the first time in a decade.

Organizers noted two more inductees will be revealed at a later date.

Other names on this year's list include rock band Triumph, actor Will Arnett and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier.

The new inductees also include Dragons' Den entrepreneur and pizza-chain mogul Jim Treliving and the late physician and basketball inventor Dr. James Naismith.

Guess Who bandmates Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings shared the stage for the first time in more than a decade to perform at a fundraiser for Canada's Walk of Fame. 1:45

The annual walk of fame event honours accomplishments in fields including music, sports, film and television, literary, visual and performing arts, science, innovation, philanthropy and social justice.

This year's inductions will take place at the Canada's Walk of Fame Awards Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Nov. 23.

The show will broadcast in December on CTV.

"We are building a much more robust national platform to shine a bright light on these extraordinary Canadians who join the amazing inductees of the past 20 years," Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame, said in a statement.