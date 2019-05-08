Skip to Main Content
Vancouver artist Stephen Waddell wins $50K Scotiabank Photography Award
Vancouver artist Stephen Waddell has won the $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award at a gala in Toronto.
Stephen Waddell, centre, has won the 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award. The Vancouver artist is seen with Barb Mason, chief human resources officer at Scotiabank, and Edward Burtynsky, co-founder of the award. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

Waddell received the honour at a gala in Toronto on Tuesday night.

In addition to the cash prize, Waddell will be featured in a solo exhibition during the 2020 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a book of his work will be published.

Waddell, who was shortlisted for the same award last year, is known for his photographs and paintings of urban spaces, which have been exhibited in galleries across the globe.

Sunflower, a 2018 archival pigment print by Stephen Waddell, who is known for his photos and paintings of urban spaces. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

He beat out two other finalists for this year's photography prize, Shannon Bool and Althea Thauberger, who will each receive $10,000.

Founded in 2010, the Scotiabank Photography Award celebrates the creative vision and accomplishments of Canadian photographers.

