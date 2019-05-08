Vancouver artist Stephen Waddell wins $50K Scotiabank Photography Award
Vancouver artist Stephen Waddell has won the $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award.
Waddell received the honour at a gala in Toronto on Tuesday night.
In addition to the cash prize, Waddell will be featured in a solo exhibition during the 2020 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a book of his work will be published.
Waddell, who was shortlisted for the same award last year, is known for his photographs and paintings of urban spaces, which have been exhibited in galleries across the globe.
He beat out two other finalists for this year's photography prize, Shannon Bool and Althea Thauberger, who will each receive $10,000.
Founded in 2010, the Scotiabank Photography Award celebrates the creative vision and accomplishments of Canadian photographers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.