Viola Davis joins EGOT club after her audiobook memoir nets Grammy win

Viola Davis won a Grammy Award Sunday for the recording of her memoir, Finding Me. She has previously won an Emmy, Oscar and two Tony awards.

Viola Davis accepts the award for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for Finding Me: A Memoir at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/The Associated Press)

Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status.

The actor won a Grammy Award Sunday for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me.

"I just EGOT!" she shouted from the stage as she accepted the trophy, using the term for the rare person who's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award during their career.

The celebrated actor has two Tonys, most recently for Fences in 2010. She won an Emmy in 2015 for How to Get Away with Murder, and won an Oscar in 2017 for the film version of Fences.

"Oh, my God," she said. "I wrote this book to honour the 6-year-old Viola, to honour her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey."

The audiobook category has seen some seriously famous winners, including Michelle Obama and ex-presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Davis's fellow nominees this year included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx, and one of the other 17 members of the EGOT club, Mel Brooks.

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and Rita Moreno.

