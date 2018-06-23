Skip to Main Content
Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of Pantera, dead at 54
Band's Facebook page announced death, no cause given

The Associated Press ·
Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, seen here in 2004, has died at 54. (Ralph Duke/The Associated Press)

Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.

Pantera's official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday announcing his death. Paul's representative confirmed the death to Billboard. No cause of death was mentioned.

Paul's real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981. Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death while on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup which included Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

The statement said no other details are available.

Alice Cooper tweeted Paul's impact on music was "immeasurable."

